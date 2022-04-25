UrduPoint.com

SSP Directs Police Officers To Engage In Effective Crime Fighting

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 10:38 PM

SSP directs police officers to engage in effective crime fighting

The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has directed the police officers and officials to engage in effective crime fighting as a large number of citizens are going for shopping to celebrate Eidul Fitr

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has directed the police officers and officials to engage in effective crime fighting as a large number of citizens are going for shopping to celebrate Eidul Fitr.

In a meeting at his office here on Monday he emphasized on the need of protecting citizens from the outlaws.

He particularly directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police to carry out snap checking in their respective jurisdictions on a daily basis.

"You should set your direction right because I have been receiving many complaints about organized crimes," the SSP said to all the Station House Officers (SHOs).

He warned of strict action against them, if they failed to arrest the criminals or preventing crimes.

The SSP also reiterated as per the Sindh High Court's order the people involved in preparation and sale of mainpuri and gutka should be arrested and booked under the concerned law.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Police Sale Hyderabad Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Torture on serving Army officer: Suspects sent to ..

Torture on serving Army officer: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

14 minutes ago
 Axiom-1 Private Space Mission Splashes Down Succes ..

Axiom-1 Private Space Mission Splashes Down Successfully Off Florida Coast - Spa ..

9 minutes ago
 International Criminal Court to Support Joint Inve ..

International Criminal Court to Support Joint Investigation Team on Ukraine - Eu ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris' right t ..

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris' right to self-determination: FO Spoke ..

10 minutes ago
 Qatar, Taliban Discuss Contract to Manage Afghan A ..

Qatar, Taliban Discuss Contract to Manage Afghan Airports - Taliban Representati ..

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Macron o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Macron on re-election as French Presid ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.