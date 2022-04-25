SSP directs police officers to engage in effective crime fighting

The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has directed the police officers and officials to engage in effective crime fighting as a large number of citizens are going for shopping to celebrate Eidul Fitr

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has directed the police officers and officials to engage in effective crime fighting as a large number of citizens are going for shopping to celebrate Eidul Fitr.

In a meeting at his office here on Monday he emphasized on the need of protecting citizens from the outlaws.

He particularly directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police to carry out snap checking in their respective jurisdictions on a daily basis.

"You should set your direction right because I have been receiving many complaints about organized crimes," the SSP said to all the Station House Officers (SHOs).

He warned of strict action against them, if they failed to arrest the criminals or preventing crimes.

The SSP also reiterated as per the Sindh High Court's order the people involved in preparation and sale of mainpuri and gutka should be arrested and booked under the concerned law.