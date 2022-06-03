UrduPoint.com

SSP Directs Police Officials To Ensure Snap Checking In The City

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 10:13 PM

SSP directs police officials to ensure snap checking in the city

The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai on Friday directed the police officers and officials to ensure stringent snap checking in the city and to keep the elements with criminal background under strict watch

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai on Friday directed the police officers and officials to ensure stringent snap checking in the city and to keep the elements with criminal background under strict watch.

Presiding a meeting with the police officers and officials at his office here on Friday, the SSP said those 2 steps were indispensable to curb crimes in the city.

He asked the officials to prepare a coherent strategy to curb the street crimes, vehicle theft and snatching and robberies.

"The SHOs in whose jurisdictions crime showed a spike during last month will face departmental action if the ongoing month's crime figures don't show progress," he warned.

The SSP said the cops should ensure that only the thieves and robbers were arrested but the stolen and looted cash and valuable items were also recovered and returned to their owners.

He emphasized that the policemen should develop the habit of responding to a crime immediately by reaching the spot without any delay.

Suddozai asked the DSPs to monitor the ongoing investigations in the police stations in their respective jurisdictions.

The SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas, ASP Hasnain Waris, ASP Baidar Bakht and other officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Hyderabad Progress Criminals

Recent Stories

Tehran to Swiftly Respond to Hostile Actions by US ..

Tehran to Swiftly Respond to Hostile Actions by US, 'European Troika' - Foreign ..

9 minutes ago
 Senegalese President Calls for Lifting Sanctions F ..

Senegalese President Calls for Lifting Sanctions From Russia's Food Products

9 minutes ago
 Govt welcomes ceasefire extension with TTP: Marriy ..

Govt welcomes ceasefire extension with TTP: Marriyum

9 minutes ago
 EU to Blame for Whipping Up Panic in Markets, Risi ..

EU to Blame for Whipping Up Panic in Markets, Rising Energy Prices - Moscow

9 minutes ago
 EU Should Stop Diverting Trade Flows to Detriment ..

EU Should Stop Diverting Trade Flows to Detriment of Developing Countries - Mosc ..

11 minutes ago
 Sweden, Finland Must Stop Supporting Terrorism for ..

Sweden, Finland Must Stop Supporting Terrorism for NATO Membership - Erdogan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.