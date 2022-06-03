SSP directs police officials to ensure snap checking in the city

The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai on Friday directed the police officers and officials to ensure stringent snap checking in the city and to keep the elements with criminal background under strict watch

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai on Friday directed the police officers and officials to ensure stringent snap checking in the city and to keep the elements with criminal background under strict watch.

Presiding a meeting with the police officers and officials at his office here on Friday, the SSP said those 2 steps were indispensable to curb crimes in the city.

He asked the officials to prepare a coherent strategy to curb the street crimes, vehicle theft and snatching and robberies.

"The SHOs in whose jurisdictions crime showed a spike during last month will face departmental action if the ongoing month's crime figures don't show progress," he warned.

The SSP said the cops should ensure that only the thieves and robbers were arrested but the stolen and looted cash and valuable items were also recovered and returned to their owners.

He emphasized that the policemen should develop the habit of responding to a crime immediately by reaching the spot without any delay.

Suddozai asked the DSPs to monitor the ongoing investigations in the police stations in their respective jurisdictions.

The SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas, ASP Hasnain Waris, ASP Baidar Bakht and other officers attended the meeting.