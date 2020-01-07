UrduPoint.com
SSP Directs Police Officials To Take Strict Action Against Criminals In District

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:54 PM

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio Tuesday directed the police officials to take strict actions against criminals and drug peddlers and ensure implementation on the decision to close marriage halls by 11 pm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio Tuesday directed the police officials to take strict actions against criminals and drug peddlers and ensure implementation on the decision to close marriage halls by 11 pm.

He made these directives while chairing a meeting of the Deputy Superintendents of Police and the Station House Officers of the district held here at Police Headquarters.

The SSP said that directions of the Inspector General Police Sindh would be strictly followed to curb crime rate and provide secure environment to the people.

Adeel Chandio while praising best performance of Hyderabad police for maintaining law and order situation on new year night and said strict action should be taken against robbers, snatchers, drug peddlers and proclaimed offenders.

The SSP directed all officers to submit detailed reports regarding their actions against criminals.

He directed police officers to take effective steps to control crimes and adopt a professional and responsible attitude to mitigate sufferings of the people.

The meeting was attended among others by ASP Cant Zahida Parveen, DSP CIA Muhammad Aslam Langah, In charge DIB Junaid Abassi, all DSP's and SHO's of the district.

