SSP Directs Police To Improve Traffic Situation In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:58 PM

SSP directs Police to improve traffic situation in Sukkur

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Monday has issued instructions to all concerned departments to immediately improve traffic situation in Sukkur city on emergency basis

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Monday has issued instructions to all concerned departments to immediately improve traffic situation in Sukkur city on emergency basis.

In this connection, the SSP has asked the concerned police officials to submit a detailed report on the reasons and solutions for improving the flow of traffic on the main roads of the city, and those routes which are frequently used by commuters.

He also instructed the relevant officials to deploy police and traffic police officials on turns, crossings and all other roads of the city's congested traffic zones to improve the flow of traffic.

SSP Sam also directed to strictly enforce traffic laws and to ensure that heavy vehicles follow the times at which they can play on the main' roads like Minara road, Barrage road, Workshop road Clock Tower, Shikarpur road, railway road, Bander road, Barrage road and Military road Sukkur.

Referring to illegal parking and encroachments, he also instructed Station House Officers (SHOs) and Incharge of all check posts to ensure clearance of routes from such obstructions.

