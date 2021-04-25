SSP directs policemen to ensure implementation of smart lockdown in 8 UCs of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh has directed the policemen to ensure implementation of the smart lockdown in the 8 Union Councils of Hyderabad which have been notified by the district administration.

The SSP visited the areas under lockdown here Sunday and reviewed the security arrangements.

In a statement issued after the visit he said 18 areas in 8 UCs and 3 talukas of Hyderabad had been put under the smart lockdown and it was incumbent on the police to enforce that lockdown.

The SSP said the policemen had also been directed to create awareness about Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) among the citizens by telling them to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Shaikh also directed the cops to adopt the SOPs by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in order to take care of their own health as well.

He said the lockdown was being strictly enforced as per the guidelines given by the district administration in 13 areas in Qasimabad taluka, 3 in Latifabad taluka and 2 in Hyderabad Rural taluka.