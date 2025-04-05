Open Menu

SSP Directs SHOs, Head Clerks For Ensuring Active Patrolling

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 09:20 PM

SSP directs SHOs, Head clerks for ensuring active patrolling

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Shabbir Ahmed Sethar has issued strict orders to all Station House Officers (SHOs) and Head Clerks of Mehran Highway and National Highway police stations across the district emphasizing the need for active patrolling by the police and instructed that any protest, rally, or procession taking place on the highways must be immediately reported to the control room.

He strictly ordered that no individual or group should be allowed to block the National Highway or Mehran Highway under any circumstances. SSP also directed the police to ensure smooth traffic flow and to take immediate legal action against any negligence in duty.

He made it clear that no one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Recent Stories

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai Wor ..

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup

26 minutes ago
 Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

42 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..

49 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory i ..

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

56 minutes ago
 Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 qu ..

Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..

1 hour ago
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai ..

Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

1 hour ago
 Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Challenge Sir ..

Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Challenge Sir Bani Yas 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in Fe ..

UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025

2 hours ago
 First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla ..

First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details a ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in Global AI Summit on Africa in ..

UAE participates in Global AI Summit on Africa in Rwanda

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan