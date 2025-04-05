SSP directs SHOs, Head clerks for ensuring active patrolling

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Shabbir Ahmed Sethar has issued strict orders to all Station House Officers (SHOs) and Head Clerks of Mehran Highway and National Highway police stations across the district emphasizing the need for active patrolling by the police and instructed that any protest, rally, or procession taking place on the highways must be immediately reported to the control room.

He strictly ordered that no individual or group should be allowed to block the National Highway or Mehran Highway under any circumstances. SSP also directed the police to ensure smooth traffic flow and to take immediate legal action against any negligence in duty.

He made it clear that no one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands.