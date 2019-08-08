SSP directs SHOs to adopt open door policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senior Superintendent of Police Shaheed Benazirabad has directed all station house officers to adopt open door policy to facilitate the aggrieved citizens

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police Shaheed Benazirabad has directed all station house officers to adopt open door policy to facilitate the aggrieved citizens.

Spokesman of district police informed on Thursday that the SSP himself heard the grievances of applicants at his office and issued orders on the spot in a bid to resolve the issues of common men and to provide justice at their doorstep.

Talking to applicants, SSP said that he was available to hear the grievances and if no police officer gives response to your complain, contact the SSP who would take stern action against such officer.

Spokesman said that SSP has directed all Station House Officers to adopt open door policy and give respect to senior citizens and women as they are respectable citizens of the society. He advised SHOs to help them in their genuine issue as per rules of law.