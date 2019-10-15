UrduPoint.com
SSP Directs Smooth Traffic During 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:26 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo has said that the traffic police have been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads especially on 12 Rabi-ul- Awwal.

Talking to a delegation at his office on Tuesday, the SSP said that theTraffic Police Sukkur have made special arrangements to control traffic on city roads, aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

