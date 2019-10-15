SSP directs smooth traffic during 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo has said that the traffic police have been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads especially on 12 Rabi-ul- Awwal.

Talking to a delegation at his office on Tuesday, the SSP said that theTraffic Police Sukkur have made special arrangements to control traffic on city roads, aimed at avoiding traffic mess.