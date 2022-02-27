UrduPoint.com

SSP Directs To Carry Out Regular Snap Checking, Implement Traffic Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2022 | 10:50 PM

SSP directs to carry out regular snap checking, implement traffic rules

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad, Sajid Amir Suddozai Sunday directed the police and traffic officials to carry out regular snap checking and enforce the traffic rules in the city.

He was chairing a meeting at the SSP office here with the police and traffic officials in attendance.

He asked the traffic police to devise a traffic plan to prevent the ordinary commuters from any disturbance.

Suddozai told the policemen to continue action against the criminal elements including those involved in drug peddling.

He specially directed the police to take action against the organized crimes.

The SSP warned the police officials of action if the organized crimes continued in their respective jurisdictions.

He tasked the Deputy Superintendents of Police to carry out combing operations in their respective areas to hunt the outlaws.

The SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas, SP Traffic Alhaj Mukhtiar Ahmed Solangi, all DSPs and SHOs of the district attended the meeting.

>