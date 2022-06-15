UrduPoint.com

SSP Directs To Ensure Implementation On Traffic Laws In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 03:00 PM

SSP directs to ensure implementation on traffic laws in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanveer has directed personnel of the force to ensure smooth flow of traffic and implementation of traffic rules in the Capital.

The SSP (Traffic) conducted a special meeting with the Zonal Deputy Superintendent of Police and Muharrars.

He directed to ensure a safe road environment in the city and curb violations of red signals, one-way, use of the mobile phone during driving and riding bikes without helmets.

In his interaction with traffic police officials of Islamabad, he directed to improve traffic plans and ensure an exemplary traffic system in the city.

He asked Muharrars to devise an effective traffic plan and incorporate all recommendations of police officials into it so that smooth traffic flow could be ensured in the city.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer also directed special measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and asked the education wing of traffic police to launch a special campaign for awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

He asked education teams to focus on educating about fastening seat belts during the drive, the use of helmets and the risks of mobile use during the drive.

He asked to adopt a courteous attitude with the public and make more efforts for the equal implementation of traffic laws on roads showing politeness and a firm attitude.

He stressed upon the personnel of the force to accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner and work hard to maintain a better image of the force.

The SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that Zonal In-Charges would responsible for their respective beats and no laxity would be tolerated in the performance of duties.

