SSP directs to ensure smooth traffic flow at IJP road, Islamabad Expressway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP road, Srinagar Highway, and Islamabad expressway and take strict action against creating inconvenience for the road users.

While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic-related issues here on Thursday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Omer Khan directed special deployment at Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway IJP road, and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there.

He directed to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and ensure special deployment at busy roads for the convenience of road users.

He said that complaints about any inconvenience to people can be lodged with ITP Helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93 which would be addressed promptly.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that 8, 54,432 vehicles have been fined during the current year for hampering the smooth flow of traffic and involvement in over-charging, over-loading, and misbehaving with passengers.

He said that 1, 90,798 trucks, 67,845 buses, 89,000 pick-ups and wagons, and 66,851 cabs were fined during the period over these violations while others were issued fine tickets over violations of miscellaneous nature.

The police spokesman said that efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and the cooperation of road users is crucial to overcome traffic-related problems.