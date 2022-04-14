UrduPoint.com

SSP Directs To Take Strict Action Against Traffic Rules Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 11:03 PM

The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has directed the traffic police to take strict action against the drivers and riders who are found violating the parking and one-way rules

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 )

At a meeting which he chaired at his office here on Thursday, the SSP asked SP Traffic Al Haaj Mukhtiar Ahmed Solangi and other traffic officials to address on priority the traffic congestion issues in the city during the month of Ramazan.

He asked the DSP Traffic and all the Traffic Section Officers to demarcate parking areas in all parts of the city to prevent wrong parking and penalize those who violate the rule.

The SSP also strictly directed the police to take action against the motorbike riders who indulge in the dangerous sport of one-wheeling on the motorbikes.

He cautioned that one-wheeling could not only result in fatal accidents of the motorbike riders but could also harm the people who were commuting on the same roads.

