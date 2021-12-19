UrduPoint.com

SSP Directs Traffic Police To Stop Practice Of Parking Vehicles By Road Sides

Sun 19th December 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Saddozai has directed the traffic police to stop the practice of parking the vehicles in two or three lanes by the road sides.

At a meeting with the police and traffic officials at his office here Sunday, the SSP also asked the traffic police to stop the angular parking of vehicles and ensure that they were parked straight so that lesser space in terms of the roads' width could be used for parking.

Saddozai said the police should affix the boards of no parking where the parking of vehicles was not allowed.

He reiterated that the police should offer complete support to the local and district government so that they could implement the Sindh High Court's order about removal of hard and soft encroachments from areas of Hyderabad.

The SSP emphasized on the need of making long term traffic management policies instead of finding stopgap arrangements.

He also appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules for the sake of their own safety and for smooth movement of traffic.

The SP Headquarters Aneel Haider, SP Traffic Mukhtar Solangi and other officials attended the meeting.

