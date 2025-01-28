SSP Directs Transporters To Avoid Transporting Kite-flying Material
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 09:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob has directed the transporters to avoid transporting kite-flying material otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.
He was chairing a meeting held with members of the Goods Transporters Association, Kohistan travel and Taimoor Travel at Police Lines Complex to address the illegal practice of kite flying and transportation of its materials.
Speaking on the occasion, he issued strict directives and said that no transport service would be permitted to facilitate the transportation of kite-flying material from one city to another.
He described kite flying as a "deadly game" and said that it had been banned completely by the government due to its dangerous consequences. Therefore, the transporters should also avoid facilitating kite-flying business by transporting its material.
However, if any transporter was found involved in the transportation or delivery of kite-flying materials, he would face strict legal action, he warned.
The SSP Operations also directed the transporters to immediately report to police helpline 15 or the nearest police station if anyone approached them for transportation of kite-flying equipment.
He said that the government had adopted zero-tolerance policy. Hence, all members of transport associations should cooperate fully in curbing hazardous activity of kite-flying in Faisalabad.
The transporters assured their full support to the police against kite-flying and said that they would play an active role in eliminating this dangerous activity.
Meanwhile, the police nabbed two accused and recovered 78 kites along with its paraphernalia from Sammundri and Mansoorabad, police spokesman said here on Tuesday.
