SSP discusses security arrangements of Eid Milad in Nabi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo Friday directed the police to ensure high alert security arrangements for Eud Milad un Nabi (SAW) across the district.

According to spokesman, the SSP directed all DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security to Masajid, seminaries etc falling within their respective jurisdictions during the religious event.

He also instructed them to intensify patrolling, physical searching, random snap checking, besides vigilant picketing, and advance intelligence sharing to avoid any untoward incident on this occasion.