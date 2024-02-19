SSP Discusses Security Plan To Maintain Law & Order During Ramzan
Published February 19, 2024
Senior Superintend of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh on Monday discussed a security plan to maintain law and order situation during the Holy month of Ramazan
In this connection a meeting chaired by SSP, was largely attended by all DSPs and SHOs discussed in detail ways and means for maintaining peace during the Holy month of Ramazan in the District besides keeping a vigilant eye in the field during Taraweeh prayers in the mosques.
Police vehicles will be effectively patrolling in the vicinity of masjids, imambargahs and places of worship.
Police personnel will be on duty at all masjids, imambargahs and places of worship across the district.
SSP Sukkur said that over 200 police officers and youths will be deployed for the security of mosques and bazaars during the Ramzan-ul-Mubarrak.
A comprehensive security plan for the security of mosques, imambargahs and all major bazaars will be made during Ramazan.
Exit checking system will be made more efficient, the meeting discussed.
