UrduPoint.com

SSP Dismisses 11 Policemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 09:57 PM

SSP dismisses 11 policemen

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai Monday dismissed 11 policemen who had been drawing their salaries without performing their duty for the last 8 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai Monday dismissed 11 policemen who had been drawing their salaries without performing their duty for the last 8 years.

The police spokesman informed that the sacked cops remained continuously absent from duty since 2014 but the local staff showed them present in the office record and allowed them to draw their salaries.

He added that the officials were investigating the concerned staff with whose connivance their attendance was forged and the salaries were being drawn.

The fired policemen include Asghar Hakro, Muhammad Shoaib Pathan, Zain Sethar, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Yousuf Rajput, Rizwan Yousuf, Muhammad islam Rajput, Khadim Hussain, Allah Dino Thaeem, Mohsin Abbass and Shahrukh Parehar.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court seeks Asad Umar's assistance ..

Islamabad High Court seeks Asad Umar's assistance in PTI MNA case

43 seconds ago
 US Awards $2.1Mln to Bolster Critical Chemicals Ma ..

US Awards $2.1Mln to Bolster Critical Chemicals Manufacturing Capability - Penta ..

45 seconds ago
 Pakistan Sports Festival Khyber-2022 concludes; Ja ..

Pakistan Sports Festival Khyber-2022 concludes; Jamrud defeats Bara

46 seconds ago
 Work on 700 development projects underway

Work on 700 development projects underway

50 seconds ago
 US Sending Secretly Acquired Soviet Air Defense Sy ..

US Sending Secretly Acquired Soviet Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - Reports

23 minutes ago
 Lavrov Briefs Saudi Foreign Minister on Military O ..

Lavrov Briefs Saudi Foreign Minister on Military Operation in Ukraine - Moscow

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>