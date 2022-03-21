SSP dismisses 11 policemen

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai Monday dismissed 11 policemen who had been drawing their salaries without performing their duty for the last 8 years.

The police spokesman informed that the sacked cops remained continuously absent from duty since 2014 but the local staff showed them present in the office record and allowed them to draw their salaries.

He added that the officials were investigating the concerned staff with whose connivance their attendance was forged and the salaries were being drawn.

The fired policemen include Asghar Hakro, Muhammad Shoaib Pathan, Zain Sethar, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Yousuf Rajput, Rizwan Yousuf, Muhammad islam Rajput, Khadim Hussain, Allah Dino Thaeem, Mohsin Abbass and Shahrukh Parehar.