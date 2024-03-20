SSP Distributes Appreciation Certificates Among Investigation Officers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jaffarabad Faryal Fareed distributed certificates of appreciation among investigating officers and police personnel for completing the cases against accused involved crimes activities.
She said that the Court had given sentences to accused on the basis of best investigation of police.
Sub-Inspector Mohammad Ali Chalgari, Sub-Inspector Ghulam Hussain Babar Jamlai, Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Sattar Bhat Head Constable Abdul Jalil and Constable Habib Rehman were involved.
She said that the SHO and Investigating officers should investigate the cases diligently and use their skills to complete them on which they would be fully encouraged..
Recent Stories
DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased
COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..
CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students
Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens
Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack
China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22
BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony
EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points
Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia
Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awais Shah vows to provide basic facilities to people20 seconds ago
-
Minister assures cooperation to fire affected businessmen of Time Center20 minutes ago
-
Ministers dismiss any government change move in AJK20 minutes ago
-
PIE addresses out-of-school children in policy dialogue20 minutes ago
-
SC grants bail to five accused involved in May 9 riots case20 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended over poor investigations of murder case20 minutes ago
-
PHC bars EC from proceeding against KP CM in disqualification case20 minutes ago
-
Police arrested gang of gamblers30 minutes ago
-
Differently-abled boy killed by hitting railway engine30 minutes ago
-
Police operation nets 406 suspects, seizes contraband worth 1.62 crore30 minutes ago
-
28 shopkeepers held over price act violation40 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang inspects fair price shop at Ramazan Bazaar40 minutes ago