SSP distributes appreciation certificates among investigation officers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jaffarabad Faryal Fareed distributed certificates of appreciation among investigating officers and police personnel for completing the cases against accused involved crimes activities.

She said that the Court had given sentences to accused on the basis of best investigation of police.

Sub-Inspector Mohammad Ali Chalgari, Sub-Inspector Ghulam Hussain Babar Jamlai, Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Sattar Bhat Head Constable Abdul Jalil and Constable Habib Rehman were involved.

She said that the SHO and Investigating officers should investigate the cases diligently and use their skills to complete them on which they would be fully encouraged..