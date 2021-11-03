SSP distributes diwali gifts among Hiindu police officers

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain Asad Ali Chaudhry on Wednesday distributed Diwali gifts among Police officers, jawans and ladies police officers belonging to Hindu community

MRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain Asad Ali Chaudhry on Wednesday distributed Diwali gifts among Police officers, jawans and ladies police officers belonging to Hindu community.

According to details, SSP felicitated Hindu community on their religious festival and said that District Police also mingled with Hindu community in Diwali celebration. He said that all minorities enjoy equal rights in the country and we should disseminate messages of peace, brotherhood and love.