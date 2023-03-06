SSP distributes gifts, sweets among Hindu policemen on Holi festivals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh distributed gifts and sweets among the policemen belonging to the Hindu community as they celebrated their Holi festival

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh distributed gifts and sweets among the policemen belonging to the Hindu community as they celebrated their Holi festival.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday, the SSP also directed all the DSPs to greet their subordinate Hindu cops and distribute gifts and sweets for their festival of the colours.

In his statement, Shaikh said all the people of Pakistan regardless of their religious association had equal rights in the country.

He said the cops belonging to the minority community were assets for the police force.

The SSP said the police were with the community as they celebrated the Holi festival.