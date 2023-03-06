UrduPoint.com

SSP Distributes Gifts, Sweets Among Hindu Policemen On Holi Festivals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 11:20 PM

SSP distributes gifts, sweets among Hindu policemen on Holi festivals

SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh distributed gifts and sweets among the policemen belonging to the Hindu community as they celebrated their Holi festival

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh distributed gifts and sweets among the policemen belonging to the Hindu community as they celebrated their Holi festival.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday, the SSP also directed all the DSPs to greet their subordinate Hindu cops and distribute gifts and sweets for their festival of the colours.

In his statement, Shaikh said all the people of Pakistan regardless of their religious association had equal rights in the country.

He said the cops belonging to the minority community were assets for the police force.

The SSP said the police were with the community as they celebrated the Holi festival.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Minority All

Recent Stories

Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations continue

Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations continue

20 minutes ago
 Retailers Milk sellers welfare Association request ..

Retailers Milk sellers welfare Association requests to withdraw notification

13 minutes ago
 National Assembly body on Standing Committee on S ..

National Assembly body on Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SA ..

13 minutes ago
 Pedersen produces royal Paris-Nice finish at Fonta ..

Pedersen produces royal Paris-Nice finish at Fontainebleau

25 minutes ago
 International Gymnastics Federation Suspends Russi ..

International Gymnastics Federation Suspends Russia's Top Coach Irina Viner for ..

13 minutes ago
 Russian Price Cap Has Created Difficulties for Ope ..

Russian Price Cap Has Created Difficulties for Operations in Energy Markets - Ch ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.