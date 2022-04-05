SSP distributes Ramazan,Eid gifts among police personnel

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain Asad Ali Chaudhry called on Police personnel in his office on Tuesday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain Asad Ali Chaudhry called on Police personnel in his office on Tuesday.

According to a press release, SSP distributed Ramazan and Eid gifts among police personnel.

Eulogizing the performance of Police personnel SSP said that the purpose of meeting with police personnel was to encourage them for play a positive role during pandemic situations and build up their confidence. He further said that Sindh Police personnel were proud of us as they have rendered great sacrifices for the safety of people.