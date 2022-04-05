UrduPoint.com

SSP Distributes Ramazan,Eid Gifts Among Police Personnel

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 09:58 PM

SSP distributes Ramazan,Eid gifts among police personnel

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain Asad Ali Chaudhry called on Police personnel in his office on Tuesday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain Asad Ali Chaudhry called on Police personnel in his office on Tuesday.

According to a press release, SSP distributed Ramazan and Eid gifts among police personnel.

Eulogizing the performance of Police personnel SSP said that the purpose of meeting with police personnel was to encourage them for play a positive role during pandemic situations and build up their confidence. He further said that Sindh Police personnel were proud of us as they have rendered great sacrifices for the safety of people.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Asad Ali

Recent Stories

US Senate to Begin Debate on Nomination of Ketanji ..

US Senate to Begin Debate on Nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Cour ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Expels 19 Employees of Russia's Permanent Missi ..

EU Expels 19 Employees of Russia's Permanent Mission in EU

2 minutes ago
 Romania Expels 10 Russian diplomats - Foreign Mini ..

Romania Expels 10 Russian diplomats - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Respond to EU's Decision to Expel Diplom ..

Russia to Respond to EU's Decision to Expel Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 29 professional beggars during crack ..

Police arrest 29 professional beggars during crackdown

6 minutes ago
 Russian Cosmonauts Did Not Wear Ukraine Flag Color ..

Russian Cosmonauts Did Not Wear Ukraine Flag Colors on Space Station - US Astron ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.