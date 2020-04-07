SSP distributes ration bags among poor people

UrduPoint.com
Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio has distributed ration among poor and needy people here at SSP office on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio has distributed ration among poor and needy people here at SSP office on Tuesday.

According to spokesman, the SSP distributed ration bags among deserving people who were compelled to live inside their houses due to lockdown aimed at containing coronavirus spread.

On the occasion, Chandio said police was always ready for protecting people and it would not leave them alone in this difficult situation.

This is second time, police have distributed ration among poor people during lockdown and will continue to do so, the SSP said.

