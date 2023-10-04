SSP distributes welfare fund cheques among police veterans

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) On the special instructions of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana, the process of distribution of welfare funds among police employees is going on.

SSP Admin Atif Nazir distributed cheques of welfare funds among police veterans and parents of special children at the CCPO office here on Wednesday.

Four million rupees have been distributed in the month of September, while the series which started from September 1 is still going on. Around 149 families have benefited from welfare funds in the month of September.

The CCPO Lahore said that the welfare of special children of police employees will continue while all possible resources are being provided for the welfare of special children.

The SSP (Admin) inquired about the problems from the parents and visitors of special children and issued instructions on the spot to solve them.

Atif Nazir said that scholarships are being given to children of martyrs and veterans and special children of police personnel are being treated in the best medical institutions.