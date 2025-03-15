Open Menu

SSP Distrubuted Ration Bags, Cash In Martyrs Families Of Larkana District

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM

SSP distrubuted Ration bags, Cash in martyrs families of Larkana District

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Under the vision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry (QPM, PSP), ration bags were distributed by Larkana Police among the families of police martyrs on Saturday.

SSP Larkana distributed Ramazan packages to 42 families of martyrs affiliated with Larkana District.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, SSP Larkana has issued special instructions to the Welfare Section and Accounts Section for distributing *Eidi* (cash gifts) and Eid gifts to all families of martyrs.

SSP Larkana stated, The Police Department will stand by the families of our martyrs, who sacrificed their precious lives for peace, in times of joy and sorrow. We can never forget our brave sons.

Recent Stories

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

13 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

42 minutes ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

1 hour ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, le ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..

2 hours ago
 Green Card holders not have permanent residency ri ..

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..

2 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed ..

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

3 hours ago
 T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock ..

T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow

3 hours ago
 S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

3 hours ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

3 hours ago
 China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan