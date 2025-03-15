SSP Distrubuted Ration Bags, Cash In Martyrs Families Of Larkana District
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Under the vision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry (QPM, PSP), ration bags were distributed by Larkana Police among the families of police martyrs on Saturday.
SSP Larkana distributed Ramazan packages to 42 families of martyrs affiliated with Larkana District.
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, SSP Larkana has issued special instructions to the Welfare Section and Accounts Section for distributing *Eidi* (cash gifts) and Eid gifts to all families of martyrs.
SSP Larkana stated, The Police Department will stand by the families of our martyrs, who sacrificed their precious lives for peace, in times of joy and sorrow. We can never forget our brave sons.
