Open Menu

SSP, DSP Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 12:20 AM

SSP, DSP injured in roof collapse incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Two police officers were injured in an incident of roof collapse in the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) anti-vehicle lifting cell (AVLC) on Monday.

According to police, SSP AVLC Abdul Rahim Shirazi and a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kambo Khan Marri were injured in the incident.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital. The condition of both injured was stable.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho visited the hospital and met the injured officers.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police

Recent Stories

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

38 minutes ago
 Governor for provision of basic facilities to peop ..

Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

40 minutes ago
 Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

40 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate childr ..

Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate children against Polio

40 minutes ago
 Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggressio ..

Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggression in 1965 war with full vigor: ..

56 minutes ago
 AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emir ..

AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emirati and Arab: Ajman Ruler

1 hour ago
Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Wat ..

Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Water Organisation

1 hour ago
 UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict re ..

UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict refugees

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince ..

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 "We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir ..

"We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir Tareen

1 hour ago
 Nawaz gifts laptop to Pakistani student

Nawaz gifts laptop to Pakistani student

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan