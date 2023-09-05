SSP, DSP injured in roof collapse incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Two police officers were injured in an incident of roof collapse in the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) anti-vehicle lifting cell (AVLC) on Monday.

According to police, SSP AVLC Abdul Rahim Shirazi and a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kambo Khan Marri were injured in the incident.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital. The condition of both injured was stable.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho visited the hospital and met the injured officers.