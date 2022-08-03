SSP East dismisses 12 policemen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police - SSP East Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi while initiating departmental action has ordered dismissal of 12 police officers and personnel.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, police personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector were dismissed for alleged absenteeism and other charges.

As many as 33 employees including inspectors, sub-inspectors, ASIs, head constables, constables, and nab qasid were awarded major penalty while a total of 18 officers and personnel have also been given minor penalty.