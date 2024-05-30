Open Menu

SSP Enquires After Health Of Injured In Civil Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 10:01 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farukh Ali on Thursday visited Civil Hospital and enquired after the health of injured taken out after gas cylinder blast occurred in pretabad area.

A police spokesman, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital, Provincial Minister, relevant DSPs, SHO and Incharge DIB were also present on the occasion.

SSP directed Hospital management to provide every possible medical assistance to fire victims.

Talking to media SSP said that police teams were carrying out rescue activities and injured including male, female and children were being shifted to Civil Hospital.

He said that every possible help was being extended as ensure best health facilities was our top priority and fire incident would also be investigated.

