SSP Felicitates Christian Police Personnel On Christmas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:40 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Bashir Memon Wednesday felicitated police officers and personnel of Christian community on Christmas.
In this connection SSP hosted a ceremony in his office and distributed gifts among Christian police officers and personnel.
Speaking on the occasion SSP said Christmas is a special day for Christian community. He granted three days holiday to policemen to celebrate the festive.
Police officers expressed gratitude to SSP for granting leaves to them.