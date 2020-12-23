SSP felicitates Christian police personnel on Christmas

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Bashir Memon Wednesday felicitated police officers and personnel of Christian community on Christmas.

In this connection SSP hosted a ceremony in his office and distributed gifts among Christian police officers and personnel.

Speaking on the occasion SSP said Christmas is a special day for Christian community. He granted three days holiday to policemen to celebrate the festive.

Police officers expressed gratitude to SSP for granting leaves to them.