UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Felicitates Christian Police Personnel On Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:40 PM

SSP felicitates Christian police personnel on Christmas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Bashir Memon Wednesday felicitated police officers and personnel of Christian community on Christmas.

In this connection SSP hosted a ceremony in his office and distributed gifts among Christian police officers and personnel.

Speaking on the occasion SSP said Christmas is a special day for Christian community. He granted three days holiday to policemen to celebrate the festive.

Police officers expressed gratitude to SSP for granting leaves to them.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Christian

Recent Stories

TBHF’s ‘sustainable village’ project in Nige ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists Zee Stores on ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into cr ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Board of Trustees of UoS

1 hour ago

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah oil product inventory drops 4%, led by mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.