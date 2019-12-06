UrduPoint.com
SSP For Adopting Better Strategy To Overcome Traffic Congestion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio has directed the Deputy Superintendents of Police city and Latifabad to monitor performance of all traffic sections of the concerned sub division on daily basis to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of the traffic police officers here on Friday, the SSP directed the concerned DSPs to ensure strict supervision and monitoring of all sections so that people could be provided better traffic system.

Adeel Chandio expressed satisfaction over the performance of traffic police and said old and narrow roads were the main reasons of congested traffic flow in the city but traffic police officers should adopt better strategy to overcome traffic problem.

All traffic section officers should personally monitor traffic staff during duty and make them behave people gently, the SSP directed.

The meeting was informed that in the month of November, 2019, traffic police had fined thousands of vehicles and bikes on violation of traffic rules.

The SSP was informed that during the month penalty receipts totaling Rs. 20,41,050 had been issued to the offenders including 216 trucks/trawlers, 136 coaches, 190 coasters/ mini buses, 239 mazdas, 607 vans/datsuns, 23 tractors, 16 oil/water tankers, 633 cars/jeeps, 4773 motorcycles, 916 CNG Rikshaws, 146 mini taxis and 862 suzukis.

