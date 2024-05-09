Open Menu

SSP For Adopting Precautionary Measures To Face Prevailing Heatwave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) According to the heatwave alert issued by the meteorological department, Senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has urged police officers and the general public to adopt precautionary measures in the prevailing heat wave.

In his message, SSP said that temperature is expected to rise in the next few days so Police officers, jawans and the public are being asked to take care of them and drink plenty of water.

He said that police staff on duty should take care of each other and avoid unnecessary standing in the sunshine. and if any person fainted due to high temperature should be shift to the hospital.

He also urged traders and the business community to ensure arrangements of cold drinking water.

APP/nsm

