SSP For Beefing Up Security During Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 11:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso on Thursday instructed DSPs, SHOs to beef up security on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at malls, markets, shopping centres and other public areas.

According to the security plan, patrolling will be increased in the city and more policemen will be deputed at checkpoints, bus stands, wagon stands and railway stations.

He said that security measures also beefed up at the mosques, Imambargahs and public gatherings.

He said that for the smooth traffic flow across the city, additional staff will be deputed during Eid Days.

He said that 10 mobile vehicles and personnel of Sindh Rangers will also perform their duties on the Eid days.

