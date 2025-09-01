SSP For Beefing Up Security Of Chinese Students
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:47 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel has directed to beef up security for Chinese students.
She visited the Chinese Students’ Hostel in University of Agricultural Faisalabad (UAF) and reviewed security arrangements.
She inspected the security setup including CCTV cameras, deployment of guards and emergency response system at the hostel.
She directed that strict monitoring at entry and exit points must be ensured while making greater use of modern technology to enhance security.
She said that safety of Chinese and other foreign students is the prime responsibility of Faisalabad police and no negligence or lethargy would be tolerated in this regard.
She underlined the important of protection of citizens’ lives and property and said that all possible steps would be taken to beef up the security.
SHO Civil Lines police station, Incharge Foreign Cell and other police officers were also present on the occasion.
