SSP For Completing Case Investigation Within 14 Days

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:38 PM

The Senior Superintendent of Police Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh has directed the Investigation Officers to complete investigation of cases within 14 days according to National Judicial Policy and ensure timely disposal of pending cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh has directed the Investigation Officers to complete investigation of cases within 14 days according to National Judicial Policy and ensure timely disposal of pending cases.

He was addressing a meeting of all Investigation Officers and Head Mohrars here the other day at Police Headquarters.

According to the spokesperson of Hyderabad Police, the SSP also decided to launch a training programme in which trainee Investigation Officers would be posted in Police Stations who will only focus on investigation.

The SSP also instructed the officers concerned to expedite investigation process for prompt disposal of the cases and he will personally check the process on daily basis.

He also directed the details of accused who were still at large should be clearly mentioned in written on case files so that they could be apprehended easily.

