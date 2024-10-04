SSP For Disciplined Traffic System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Friday directed the officials to ensure merit in the issuance of driving licenses and address citizens’ issues.
It was also observed that violations of traffic rules and accidents have also been significantly reduced due to the efficiency of special checkpoints, he maintained.
Presiding over a meeting at his office, he further said that all possible steps would be taken for a disciplined traffic system in the Sukkur city. He further said that the safety of lives and property of citizens is our foremost priority.
During the meeting, the SSP Sukkur listened to the problems of the staff and directed them to resolve them on a priority basis. He also directed to ensure strict action against those who violate traffic rules.
