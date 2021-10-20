UrduPoint.com

SSP For Ensuring Smooth Traffic Flow, Maintain Peace In City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:35 PM

SSP for ensuring smooth traffic flow, maintain peace in city

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai Wednesday said traffic jam was a major problem of the city which could be resolved on priority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai Wednesday said traffic jam was a major problem of the city which could be resolved on priority.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office to review law and order situation and traffic issues of the city.

Sajid Amir Sadozai asked the officers concerned to expedite action against criminals and drug mafia and ensure peaceful atmosphere in city.

He asked the SP Traffic and SOs to ensure smooth flow of Traffic in city and other areas of the district.

The SP and DSPs were directed to stop wrong way traffic as it would create traffic jam problem.

SSP Sadozai said in case of any event or visit of prominent personalities in the city, alternate traffic routes should be notified for information of the general public so that people could not face any inconvenience.

The meeting was attended among others by the SP Headquarters Anil Hyder Minhas, SP Traffic Alhaj Mukhtiar Ahmed Solangi, DIB In-charge Akbar.

