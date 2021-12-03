UrduPoint.com

SSP For Ensuring Smooth Traffic Flow On Capital Roads

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:32 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Omar Khan Friday directed the Islamabad traffic police (ITP) for renewed efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic on major avenues in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Omar Khan Friday directed the Islamabad traffic police (ITP) for renewed efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic on major avenues in the Federal capital.

While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic related issues he asked the department to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and other important boulevards to the convenience of the motorists, a news release said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the SSP (Traffic) said that ITP is taking steps to ensure implementation on traffic rules and also smooth traffic flow in busy areas. He further directed to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take action against violators without any discrimination.

He appealed the masses to cooperate with police personnel to overcome traffic related problems in the city.

