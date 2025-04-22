SSP for fool proof security arrangements for ongoing anti polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In order to ensure foolproof and effective security arrangements on the second day of the anti-polio campaign, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Shabbir Ahmed Sethar has issued directions to all DSPs and SHOs across the district to closely monitor the performance of police personnel deployed for the security of polio teams and the health workers themselves. On his directives, comprehensive security measures have been implemented by police for the second day of the anti-polio drive in the district. Shaheed Benazirabad Police continues to strictly follow government directives during the campaign.

According to police spokesperson, snap checking is being carried out at check posts established at the entry and exit points of the city as well as at key transit routes.

Action would be taken against anyone found violating the law, said SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Shabbir Ahmed Sethar. On this occasion, officers and personnel assigned to security duties have been directed to remain alert and perform their responsibilities vigilantly.

The SSP also instructed to ensure their own safety by wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets during duty hours. SSP expressed gratitude to the respectable citizens, local representatives, and community leaders of the region for once again standing shoulder to shoulder with the police and demonstrating exemplary civic responsibility.