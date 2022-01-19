UrduPoint.com

SSP For Improving ITP Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022

SSP for improving ITP performance

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mazhar Iqbal Wednesday directed Islamabad traffic police (ITP) to improve its performance to facilitate the citizens

The SSP conducted surprise visit to various ITP's wings including Digital Driving License One-Window Hall, Driving Test area and ITP FM Radio 92.

4.

He asked the force to be polite while interacting with public.

The SSP (Traffic) asked the department to issue driving licenses on merit and conduct tests as per law.

He instructed the ITP education team to acquaint citizens about traffic rules andcontribute effectively to ensure safe road environment in the city.

