SSP for improving night patrolling & snap checking

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Friday has instructed police to improve night patrolling, focus on snap checking and keep a vigil eye on criminals in the district. Presiding over a meeting at his office, he said that better law and order in the district should be the first priority.

He directed the arrest of proclaimed offenders, other criminals and complete the investigations into pending cases. He also took briefing from officers about murders, dacoities, dacoities-cum-murder, house robbery and other heinous crimes and directed them to close circles around the neck of drug traffickers.

He further directed to conduct search operations in all police stations’ limits and to make the district peaceful.