SSP for intensifying crackdown against burglars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Thursday directed all zonal officers to intensify crackdown against burglars to provide relief to the masses.

He asked the officers to ensure the presence at crime scene to collect evidences by using scientific methods for better investigation to trace the culprits at earliest, said a news release.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Margalla police has nabbed two members of a burglar gang and recovered stolen cash Rs 2 million and valuables from them.

SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Abid Ikram,Station House Officer (SHO) Police station Margalla Sub-Inspector Asim Ali Zahdi, ASI Hakim and others officials.

The team successfully held two suspects identified as Muhammad Asif s/o Mumtaz resident of sector F-8/4 Islamabad and Waqas Messih s/o Anwar Messih resident of Zia Masjad New Shakrail Islamabad.

A case has been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from him.

SSP (Operations) has appreciated the performance of Margalla police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.