UrduPoint.com

SSP For Joint Strategy To Maintain Law & Order

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:44 PM

SSP for joint strategy to maintain law & order

Senior Superintendent of Police, Khairpur, Zafar Iqbal Malik on Tuesday directed the district police department to make a joint comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order in the district on eve of new year

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police, Khairpur, Zafar Iqbal Malik on Tuesday directed the district police department to make a joint comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order in the district on eve of new year.

He also directed the police to exchange of information with other law enforcing and intelligence agencies in this regard.

The SSP ordered to enhance police patrolling and snap checking especially at and around public places and other important private and public properties.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Law And Order Khairpur

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan hosted by MoFAIC’s Youth Co ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan hosted by MoFAIC’s Youth Council

4 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 191 other ..

COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 191 others

15 minutes ago
 166 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Khanewal

166 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Khanewal

15 minutes ago
 Baltic Pipe Gas Pipeline to Go Online in Fall of 2 ..

Baltic Pipe Gas Pipeline to Go Online in Fall of 2022 - Polish Official

16 minutes ago
 Agriculture Dept seeks applications from farmers f ..

Agriculture Dept seeks applications from farmers for appearing in contest on bum ..

16 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur chairs meeting on selling quality edible ..

DC Sukkur chairs meeting on selling quality edibles

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.