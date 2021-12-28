SSP for joint strategy to maintain law & order

Senior Superintendent of Police, Khairpur, Zafar Iqbal Malik on Tuesday directed the district police department to make a joint comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order in the district on eve of new year

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police, Khairpur, Zafar Iqbal Malik on Tuesday directed the district police department to make a joint comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order in the district on eve of new year.

He also directed the police to exchange of information with other law enforcing and intelligence agencies in this regard.

The SSP ordered to enhance police patrolling and snap checking especially at and around public places and other important private and public properties.