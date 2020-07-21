UrduPoint.com
SSP For Maintaining Law And Order Situation In District

Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:10 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tharparkar, Sardar Hassan Khan Niazi has stressed the need for maintaining law and order situation in the district by chalking out a comprehensive strategy.

He expressed these views while chairing a maiden meeting after assuming charge as SSP in his office on Tuesday. Among others all DPOs, SHOs, Check post Incharges and office staff attended the meeting.

He directed police officers to keep vigilant eye on every movement of criminals so that suspects could be tracked.

SSP urged the officers to work with more zeal and dedication for addressing problems faced by people because protection of life and property of people was our prime responsibility.

He vowed to eradicate Narcotics from the district including gutka, safeena,liquor. Keeping in view increasing number of suicide attempts in different areas of district SSP directed officials to ascertain cause of extreme step taken by people and an inquiry to be carried out on merit basis. He directed for carrying out a postmortem of the body before handing it over to the heirs.

