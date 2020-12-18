SSP for registration of woman-child related FIRs at Women Police Station

UrduPoint.com
Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:20 PM

SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh has directed the police officers to ensure that all FIRs related to women and children are registered at the Women Police Station. During a visit to the police station here Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh has directed the police officers to ensure that all FIRs related to women and children are registered at the Women Police Station. During a visit to the police station here Friday, he came to know that PS Women was not registering the cases of women and children which were being lodged in the respective police stations.

He directed the SHOs of all the police stations to provide complete cooperation to the SHO of PS Women in that regard.

The SSP said the DSPs and SHOs should immediately provide the required assistance to the PS Women.

He assured that all the problems pertaining to the PS Women as identified by SHO Farzana Noor would be addressed.

The SSP later visited the Child Protection Unit (CPU) where Sub Inspector Sajid Hussain briefed him that the unit was taking up the cases of kidnapping and torture on children.

The SSP, accompanied by ASP Cantt Ayaz Hussain, also visited Police Facilitation Center (PFC).

