SSP For Renewed Efforts To Reduce Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Senior-Superintendent of Police (operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir on Tuesday asked all the Station House Officers for renewed efforts to reduce crimes in the Federal capital.

The staff at police stations should demonstrate gentle behavior with the visitors, besides early redressal of their complaints, the SSP said in a statement issued here.

He ordered all zonal SPs to ensure all out efforts to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Meanwhile, capital police had arrested 27 outlaws including eight proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroine, wine, stolen valuables and weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesman, a team constituted by SP (Saddar-Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk under the supervision of SHO Golra along with others held five accused Gulzaman, Khawer Shahzad, Nabeel Qasir, Muhammad Shahzad Ahmed and Qasir Ali and recovered stolen valuable from their possession.

Similarly, teh Secretariat police arrested three accused Muhammad Makki, Muhammad Azam and Waris and recovered two Kalashnikovs and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Koral police arrested Pasheem Khan and recovered one 9mm pistol from him.

Khanna police arrested accused Tufail and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Likewise, Karachi company police arrested three accused Misbah-Ullah, Jabbar and Riaz and recovered 20 wine bottles, 140 gram heroin from their possession.

Ramana police arrested accused Aziz-Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested two accused Kaleem and Asif and recovered one 12 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Noon police arrested Deen Muhammad and recovered 505 gram hashish from him.

Golra police arrested accused Riasat Ali and recovered 120 gram heroin.

Sihala police recovered 415 gram hashish .

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigations are underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders the teams of various police stations nabbed eight proclaimed and court absconders from various area of the city.

