SSP for special security arrangements on 'Eid-ul-Fitr'

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghaar Malik on Thursday directed that special security arrangements should be ensured on 'Eid-ul-Fitr'.

He also called for devising a contingency plan for this very purpose.

On the directives by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), the SSP instructed that police personnel should be deployed at mosques, Eidgahs, and Eid congregations at open places and Imambargahs besides central shopping centers, markets, bazaars, parks, recreation places, and at the beach.

He directed that the deployment of the police personnel should be at conspicuous places.

He also instructed that there should be police picketing in the district and at the entry and exit points especially in the city.

Arrangements have been made for snap-checking, surveillance, and patrolling in sensitive areas.

He also stressed that there should be patrolling on the highways and also check posts should be set up for the security of the passengers.