SSP for strict action against criminals across district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Sadozai has asked all DSPs and SHOs to control all kinds of crimes in the district.

The SSP, in a meeting, directed all officers to expedite patrolling in the morning, evening as well as late at night so that peace and a secure environment could be ensured across the district.

He warned that strict action would be initiated against officers who failed to control crime in their respective areas.

The SSP directed that no criminal would be given any leniency as they are anti-social elements.

In view of the directives of the SSP, police officers have launched operations against anti social and criminal elements in the district.