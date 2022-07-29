SSP for strict action against PSVs violating routes

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) traffic Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer on Friday directed the personnel to take stern action against public service vehicles (PSVs) involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes to provide better transportation facilities to daily commuters," said SSP after reviewing special report submitted by the special squads constituted for checking of route completion.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehavior of driver/conductor and incompletion of route but also canceling the driving license of the PSVs drivers who found repeatedly involved in same violation.

He said action against such violators would be made more effective and progress of squads would be reviewed on regular basis.

The SSP said the ITP help Line (051-9261992, 93 or 1915 was established to resolve the public grievance well in time.

He said the citizens can lodge complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues for timely action against the violators.