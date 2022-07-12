UrduPoint.com

SSP Forms Committee To Investigate Youth's Murder Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

SSP forms committee to investigate youth's murder incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent Police Amjad Ahmed Sheikh has taken notice of the murder of a youth in a hotel on Hyderabad bypass late on Monday night and formed a committee headed by ASP Baldia to investigate the matter.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that SSP Amjad Sheikh attended the sit-in of the victim's heirs and assured them that the incident would be investigated and all the accused would be arrested.

The SSP said"The entire team of police mobile present at the spot had been suspended and departmental action will be taken against them after investigation."The spokesman said"The heirs of the deceased had not yet registered an FIR. As soon as the case is registered.""All the nominated accused will be arrested while one main accused was arrested by Bhittai Nagar Police," A spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

