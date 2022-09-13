UrduPoint.com

SSP Forms Eagle Squad To Maintain Peace, Curb Crimes In City

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 11:49 PM

The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has announced formation of Eagle Squad Force to maintain law and order in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has announced formation of Eagle Squad Force to maintain law and order in Hyderabad.

A ceremony was held at the police headquarters on Tuesday to establish the Eagle Squad.

Commissioner Nadeerm ur Rehman Memon, DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah and other officers participated in the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, SSP said that a new force was formed to improve the law and order situation in the city.

He said that this force will fully support the police station to eradicate crimes.

After the ceremony, the flag march of the Eagle Squad patrolled various routes and culminated at the police headquarters.

The business community and common citizens welcomed the SSP's decision and sprinkled flowers on the Eagle Squad.

