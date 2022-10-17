UrduPoint.com

SSP Ghotki Vows To Maintain Law & Order

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SSP Ghotki vows to maintain law & order

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :SSP Ghotki, Tanveer Hussain Tunio has said that protection of lives and properties of people and maintaining law and order situation by better provision of service delivery and courteous behaviour across the district was among the top priorities of the police.

He expressed these views while addressing the police officers during presiding over the meeting at his office here on Monday.

He said that all officers and officials filled with zeal of public service should enhance respect and prestige of the department by offering their services with diligence and honesty.

The SSP said the basic purpose of police reforms was to ensure the positive behavioral change of the force in order to assimilate them with smart modern policing parameters for better public service.

